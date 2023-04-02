On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is warding off questions about his future with Rangers until the end of the season.

Ibrox manager Michael Beale has revealed that talks are ongoing about extending the 20-year-old's stay.

But, when quizzed about the progress, the player himself told BBC Scotland: "I can’t say anything on this. I’m happy to be here, I enjoying my football and we’ll see what happens in the summer - there’s no pressure."

Tillman showed his value to Rangers again as he scored both goals in Saturday's 2-0 win over Dundee United.

"It’s always nice to get goals and assists - I’m happy to help the team," he said.

“I didn’t feel under pressure to get goals. I’m just here to have fun on the pitch, enjoy my football and I did that - and I’m glad that I was able to help the team."

Tillman revealed he has "a good relationship" with fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell and winger Ryan Kent off the pitch as well as on it.

"So I think that helps on the pitch if you have a good relationship off the pitch, so I’m enjoying my football with them as well," he said.

“Everyone is playing better under the new manager. We have improved a lot as a team - me as well."