Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

If you looked up Conor Gallagher in the dictionary today, "super sub" could easily be the definition.

He’s featured from the bench 14 times in the Premier League this season - and earned six England caps as an impact player too. The faith Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have shown in him highlights his growing presence and the value placed on his role.

However, to only praise his attitude, intensity and tireless work would do him a disservice. His technical abilities seem to be dismissed at times, but he brings real quality. This part of his game can only grow when training with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and now Enzo Fernandez.

We spoke to Gallagher at last year’s London Football Awards, where he won Premier League Young Player of the Year for his sensational loan spell at Crystal Palace. There is no doubt his industry and energy have left a gaping hole in their midfield - highlighted by the Eagles now sitting only three points above the relegation zone.

At 23, it’s understandable he will want to be a first-team starter rather than making cameo appearances. With the news of Chelsea’s £121.3m net loss for the 2021-22 season, rumours are swirling about players being offloaded to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

But coming from a family full of Blues fans, and having been training with the club since he was six, you can understand Gallagher's affinity for Chelsea and why this breakthrough into the first team after four loan spells elsewhere must be so special.

He’s also another outstanding example of Cobham’s pedigree as a breeding ground for talent. His 35 appearances already for club and country this season highlight what an integral player he’s becoming.