Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui are part of Manchester United's shortlist as the club look for a new manager. (Guardian), external

Tuchel has overtaken PSG boss Pochettino as the Red Devils' number one choice to become their new manager and the Old Trafford side would like to appoint the German before the end of the season. (Star), external

