Man Utd v Tottenham - confirmed team news
There are five changes to the Manchester United side who lost to Manchester City last week.
Goalkeeper David de Gea starts despite reports of issues with a Covid test and Cristiano Ronaldo is also back after missing the derby.
Raphael Varane returns after a spell out with Covid-19, while Edinson Cavani is on the bench.
Bruno Fernandes is not involved, neither is Scott McTominay.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic.
Tottenham make just one change to the side who thrashed Everton.
Wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is out with a hamstring injury so Ben Davies comes in.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Davies.