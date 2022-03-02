BBC Sport

Burnley 0-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Burnley have lost two of their past three home Premier League games (W1), after losing just one of the eight before that (W1 D6).

  • Leicester won an away Premier League game by a two-goal margin for the first time in over a year, since beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage in February 2021.

  • Burnley faced 22 shots against Leicester, last facing more in a home Premier League game on 28 April 2019 against Manchester City (25).

  • Since his Premier League debut on 31 August 2014, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 168 goals (128 goals, 40 assists), a haul only bettered by Harry Kane in that time (207).

  • Vardy also both scored and assisted in a substitute appearance in the top flight for the first time.