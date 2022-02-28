Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants the club to sign 24-year-old French defender Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Marcelo Bielsa's sacking as Leeds manager could see United move for the club's 26-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips - though West Ham's Declan Rice remains one of their top targets. (MEN), external

Meanwhile, former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane has told the club to appoint Atletico Madrid's Argentine boss Diego Simeone. (Goal), external

