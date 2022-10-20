P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United can now add Tottenham to a list of impressive Old Trafford wins that also includes Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

This was, however, different from those victories in that United were dominant from first to last and played in the intense pressing style manager Erik ten Hag demands from his teams.

It was United’s finest display since Ten Hag’s appointment and the pain of those two opening Premier League losses at home to Brighton and away to Brentford are at least now being pushed to the back of the memory bank.

United may be in fifth place but on this evidence there is definitely the prospect of a move into the top four and there was certainly a sense of growing optimism inside a vibrant Old Trafford.

Fred’s deflected effort and a fine second from Bruno Fernandes gave United the three points they deserved but such was the quality of their performance that only the excellence of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris prevented a far more convincing victory.