Far from a classic in Perth, but Motherwell really will not care. The Steelmen just desperately needed something to build on during the winter break.

A frustration for Hammell will be come from having Moult and Van Veen on the park without much trouble being caused to the St Johnstone goal.

The hosts failed to show any of the fervour displayed at home in recent outings but did still look the more likely to gain a winner.

Alex Mitchell is an evident loss in the Saints defence, but his absence was not capitalised upon enough by Motherwell.