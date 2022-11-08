Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: "In this league you cannot start games slow. I can't put my finger on it, we simply weren't at the races in the opening 20 minutes.

"Livingston looked hungrier than us, they did the basics better, and managed to get a two-goal lead. It's very difficult to claw that back, but the second-half performance was outstanding.

"We had more shots tonight than we've had in the last four or five games, and that's where you scratch your head really. We couldn't find a way to break Livingston down and find that equaliser.

"It's not one of those evening where I need to apologise to the supporters for lack of effort. The first 20 minutes was unacceptable, but the second 45 was exceptional.

"We have to get the balance right between being a good footballing side like you saw in the second 45 tonight, where we're playing good passing football and creating opportunities, to then being a bit more solid defensively.

"Whether we need to come up with a different plan when we're on the road, maybe we are too open, but I would rather play the game we are and trying to entertain.

"We know we've got a lot to do. We're still a young side with lots of developing to do."