Roberto de Zerbi believes Lewis Dunk is one of the Premier League's best centre-backs, but the Brighton boss won't try to talk his captain into England manager Gareth Southgate's World Cup plans.

D﻿unk was named in Southgate's provisional list of 55 players for the upcoming tournament in Qatar, with 10 November being the deadline for his final 26-man squad.

D﻿e Zerbi said: "I don’t want to speak about other coaches and other teams, but I can speak about my player. In this case, Dunk, for me, is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. This is my opinion and I don’t want to give advice [to other managers].

"If Dunk goes to the World Cup I will be happy, for sure. The same for [Danny] Welbeck. But it’s not my work to decide the players that go to the World Cup.

"Dunk is a perfect captain. We have a lot of very good guys in terms of importance in the dressing room. Dunk is the captain, but [Pascal] Gross, [Adam] Webster, [Adam] Lallana, [Joel] Veltman are very important for the club. I’m happy Dunk is my player."