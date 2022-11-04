'Dunk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League'
Roberto de Zerbi believes Lewis Dunk is one of the Premier League's best centre-backs, but the Brighton boss won't try to talk his captain into England manager Gareth Southgate's World Cup plans.
Dunk was named in Southgate's provisional list of 55 players for the upcoming tournament in Qatar, with 10 November being the deadline for his final 26-man squad.
De Zerbi said: "I don’t want to speak about other coaches and other teams, but I can speak about my player. In this case, Dunk, for me, is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. This is my opinion and I don’t want to give advice [to other managers].
"If Dunk goes to the World Cup I will be happy, for sure. The same for [Danny] Welbeck. But it’s not my work to decide the players that go to the World Cup.
"Dunk is a perfect captain. We have a lot of very good guys in terms of importance in the dressing room. Dunk is the captain, but [Pascal] Gross, [Adam] Webster, [Adam] Lallana, [Joel] Veltman are very important for the club. I’m happy Dunk is my player."