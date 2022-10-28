Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to miss Sunday's clash with West Ham with a back injury.

Fellow France international Raphael Varane will be sidelined but defender Harry Maguire made his return from injury as a substitute in Thursday's Europa League win against Sheriff, as did midfielder Donny Van De Beek.

West Ham will check on Jarrod Bowen, who missed Thursday's Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.

Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Craig Dawson (dead leg) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are still out.

W﻿ho do you think starts for United?

P﻿redict the Hammers starting XI