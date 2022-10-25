David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Beyond washing away the bitter taste of Steven Gerrard’s underachievement, the defining factor of the 4-0 win over Brentford at the weekend was probably convincing Unai Emery to shorten the name of his employers from Villarreal to Villa.

Few had expected Villa to click into gear so swiftly, but credit must go to caretaker coach Aaron Danks, who solved several of the side's issues in his first team selection and provided the incoming Emery with something of a blueprint.

There was no place in the starting line-up for underperforming John McGinn or Philippe Coutinho. Danks switched to a 4-2-3-1 system that played to the strengths of Villa’s personnel.

The deeper-sitting Douglas Luiz and Leander Dendoncker, who made his first start, were both excellent in providing the disciplined midfield stability the team have lacked this season.

Further up the pitch, Emi Buendia conducted a much more balanced attack that blitzed Brentford and had the game won within the first 15 minutes.

There are tougher tests to come before the World Cup break, but with their best performance since beating Liverpool 7-2 and a head-turning managerial appointment, Aston Villa have gone from an apathetic mess to rekindling their ambition in a matter of just over 24 hours.