Palma snubbed Rangers interest

Luis Palma says he rebuffed Rangers' interest to sign for Celtic instead.

The Honduras winger signed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions this week from Greek club Aris and could make his debut in the Old Firm game at Ibrox on Sunday.

Speaking through an interpreter at Celtic Park, the 23-year-old said: “My agent told me that there was contact from Rangers but when I knew of Celtic’s interest, I wanted to come here and I am happy to be here.

“If I am chosen [on Sunday] I am prepared. It is a great match and I want to participate in it. From what I have heard they are very exciting and close run matches.

“It is a derby and like all derbies you have to win and that is the most important thing.”