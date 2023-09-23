Fulham manager Marco Silva speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Great effort from the boys, good spirit and organisation.

"Overall, I think we deserved the three points. We created the most chances to win. The clearest chances, especially Raul [Jimenez] in the first half. Andreas [Pereira] too, when Raul squared the ball. From Willian as well. We created enough.

"We showed quality, pushed them back and controlled the game. [There was] good focus and reaction when we lost the ball, and to control players like Mateta and Edouard when they changed to 4-4-2. Eze is always a threat, a top, top player.

"Overall if someone has to win the game, it should be Fulham because we were the best team on the pitch."