We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Sheffield United and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Sheffield United fans

Chris: Before the match, I would've taken a 2-1 defeat against the best club side in the world. But, apart from a bad decision by our left-back in not clearing the ball, I don’t think City would have got the second goal. We got nothing out of that game, so biased towards City it was unreal.

Anthony: Unlucky losing to two 88th minute goals two weeks in a row. Larouci inexplicably gave up the ball for the winner. The Blades will win enough to stay up if they keep playing like this. Next week's game against Everton is a six pointer!

Bob: The Blades played much better than they did against Crystal Palace. The defending was good and the passing was very impressive. I think after we scored, City went into top gear and just overwhelmed our defence as they bombarded our goal. A great game to watch and a good performance by the Blades against a brilliant Manchester City.

David: A great battling performance from the Blades which bodes well for the rest of the season. Archer will give them the bite up front and I'm going to back them to stay up!

Manchester City fans

Dave: I thought we should have buried more chances than we did. Haaland was unlucky not to score the penalty, but that proves he is human. He made up for it with that header though! Kyle [Walker] made up for his mistake, I'm glad he is staying with us.

Rodrigue: I was watching the match on TV. The game was tough in the first half and we were better after half-time. The game showed the team isn't ready and with De Bruyne injured, the start of the season will be long.

Howard: I feel that City have lost some of the hunger required to go again, after a tremendous last season. They're still an elite group of players, however they seem a little weary. It's perhaps a little too early to be making predictions but I feel that the title this season will be an outsider's chance, possibly Aston Villa or Spurs.

Andrew: City not at their best yet but they've still won three out of three and have the highest goal difference. This must be worrying for the rest when they begin to really up their game.