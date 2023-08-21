We asked you for your views following Celtic's Viaplay Cup exit at the hands of Kilmarnock.

Here's what you had to say:

Peter: We need an out-and-out goal scorer. Centre-back area is weak. But hey ho, in Premiership it might not matter. Our recruitment has been poor.

Nikki: Celtic were absolutely shocking today. Nothing to do with the pitch like Rodgers said, Celtic were a joke, full stop. Get it sorted. Clearly whatever is going on isn't working.

James: Can't win every single game, that's impossible. But, Celtic seemed a little lost today, that was very disappointing.

Bobby: The team obviously 'needs time to gel' under a new manager, the team will need to adapt to new tactics. Lets hope they work, or someone will be out a job before he knows it.

Stu: This is the start of Celtic falling apart. Rodgers will bring in his own men and dismantle a winning team. God help them if McGregor gets injured.

Mark: Looked lost today, without the usual hunger to win. Pitch didn't help, but we should have had more than enough to deal with a very average Kilmarnock team. Poor show.

Ian: It's fine! Just a bad day that's all. New players will come in and we'll be as strong as ever. It takes time to get used to new ideas but once they do we'll be flying.

John: We have not played as a team since Rodgers came back. He doesn’t know what team to play himself. We went out of the cup against Killie like lambs. No fight, no passion, no idea, a shambles.

Benny: Celtic were clueless and leaderless against Killie. An awful performance from everyone in the Hoops. Vast improvement needed all round from the team if they are to get anything out of this season.

Duncan: We were poor from the start. Kilmarnock showed more fight for the ball. It wasn't until Yang came on that Celtic started to show some decent passing. Brendan Rodgers before he left first time around was playing the same system, which was boring to watch and easy to read... We will rue the day we let Big Ange go.

James: Appalling. No idea going forward. Why is the only true striker we have playing in midfield? There is a definite lack of belief and little cohesion. Thought the two newbies did okay having been pitched in, but full backs were poor going forward.

Brian: Today’s team without Hatate are without attacking ideas. Celtic have to recruit more players with his ability. Most players today just went through the motions as though they were entitled to win.