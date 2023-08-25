Dundee v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Tony Docherty has won three of his six matches in charge of Dundee across all competitions (D1 L2), but he is yet to taste victory in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L1).

Hearts have only won one of their last 10 Premiership away games against newly-promoted opposition (D2 L7), although that was a 1-0 win at Dundee in December 2021.

Dundee have won just one of their last 15 top-flight matches (D6 L8), a 3-1 win against Hibernian in May 2022.

Hearts have won each of their last three visits to Dundee in the Premiership, all while keeping a clean sheet. Current Hearts technical director Steven Naismith scored in one of those three wins (3-0 in October 2018).