Analysis: Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

It was a familiar story for Wolves who, despite being the better side in the first half, could not apply the finishing touch.

Pedro Neto showed flashes of brilliance and provided the assists for both goals but the away side's profligacy in front of goal cost them points once again.

Since his debut in August 2019, no Wolves player has provided more Premier League assists than Neto.

Wolves' first three Premier League goals this season were scored by substitutes, making them the first team in the history of the competition to have their first three goals of a season come from the bench. It is surely something that they will look to address.

Gary O'Neil's side have just three points from their opening four games. With plenty of room to improve, the international break will come at a good time for a manager who was appointed just three days before the season began.