Key points: Aberdeen news conference

  • Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says Saturday’s Premiership visit of Livingston will be a difficult game against a side he believes are a better footballing team than people give them credit for.

  • Goodwin also confirmed Connor Barron and Callum Roberts are the only absentees from his squad.

  • On transfers, the Dons manager said the club will be looking "right up until the last minute of the window" for any potential incomings.

  • The Pittodrie boss also added how the European success of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts has further whet his appetite to get Aberdeen back to that stage.

  • Meanwhile, Aberdeen centre-back Liam Scales, who is on loan from Celtic, says he is only concentrating "on the present rather than what is going to happen a year down the line".