Key points: Aberdeen news conference

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says Saturday’s Premiership visit of Livingston will be a difficult game against a side he believes are a better footballing team than people give them credit for.

Goodwin also confirmed Connor Barron and Callum Roberts are the only absentees from his squad.

On transfers, the Dons manager said the club will be looking "right up until the last minute of the window" for any potential incomings.

The Pittodrie boss also added how the European success of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts has further whet his appetite to get Aberdeen back to that stage.