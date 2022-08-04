While attempts to bring in forward players continue at Newcastle, we asked you if Miguel Almiron is worthy of his place in Saturday's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Trevor: Almiron is a grafter and if he can produce a better finish then he should become an automatic selection.

AJ: Love Miggy, what a match you would have if every player on the pitch gave the amount of effort he does. He might not have produced as much as he should have since he arrived but most of that time he was under Bruce... need I say more?

Paul: Almiron's pre-season form will probably see him into the starting line-up for the Forest game but he'll obviously have to maintain that improved form to remain in the team. That said, we don't seem to have attracted the new signings required to make Almiron more of a squad player.

Spike: Any bloke that works as hard as he does should be rewarded for good form like we've seen towards the end of last season and this summer. I would still love another young hungry forward player though.

David: He works tirelessly, I definitely think he should get his chance.