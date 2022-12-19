Emiliano Martinez played a huge part in Argentina's World Cup success according to Rob Green.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award for his performances in Qatar.

Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily: "It’s interesting because we had a look at the amount of saves he actually made and it’s not many but they have been crucial saves.

"One at the end of this game [against France], one against Australia when it was tight, and then the penalty saves as well.

"We’re all going to talk about the great man Messi but he has played a huge part in the success."

