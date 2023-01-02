Arsenal v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won their past 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions – only against Stoke (an ongoing run since 1983) have they ever won more consecutive home matches (16).

Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 in their last Premier League meeting in May, last winning consecutive league games against the Gunners between May 1994 and January 1996 (a run of four).

Arsenal have kept 28 clean sheets against Newcastle in the Premier League – only Manchester United (29 against Tottenham) have recorded more against a specific opponent in the competition.