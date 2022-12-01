R﻿angers sporting director Ross Wilson insists the board will back new manager Michael Beale in the transfer market.

“Michael first and foremost wants to assess what’s here," said Wilson.

“There is certainly an assurance if Michael wants to do something in the market, from the board’s point of view, we will try and back that as much as we possibly can."

B﻿eale says Rangers must always seek to enhance the squad - and highlighted Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo as examples of savvy transfer business in his previous spell at the club.

"I need to assess and be really honest with everybody about where their role is in the squad," said Beale.

“We’re always looking to improve. We’re always working and looking in the transfer market.

“There’s lots of interesting players out there. In the last couple of years, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey came into the club as pretty much unknowns for very low fees and in the last year we’ve done very well in terms of player trading and them going out. The conveyor belt is always in the background.

“If everyone is fit, it’s a very strong Rangers squad. And then naturally in every window you try to edge it on and see what bits are needed."

A﻿sked if he can get Alfredo Morelos - who is nearing the final six months of his contract - back to form this season, Beale answered: “If he performs like he trained today, then yes.

“It’s not just Alfredo. Can we get Kemar Roofe back playing? Because that’s two fantastic strikers we’ve probably not had firing."