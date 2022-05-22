Ashley Barnes speaking to Sky Sports: "Obviously it's a tough one to take. We had it in our hands and we obviously gave it away.

"It's a sad, sad day for everyone involved in the club, but hopefully next year we can bounce back.

"We can't use any excuses - it's down to ourselves. Three wins in the first 20 games or something is relegation form. We gave ourselves some hope in these last few games but wasn't to be.

"We're all to blame for the job we've not done. It lies on our shoulders - especially us older ones."

Is it the lowest point of his career? "Definitely. It's a sad day for me."

James Tarkowski : "We’re devastated, but over the season we've not been good enough. We need to be better than we have been and we've got our just rewards by not doing enough.

"We have had too many sloppy moments and not won enough matches. We've had an incredible run in this league against these teams and their budgets. It's been a great achievement, but that doesn’t mean we wanted it to end in the way we have done.

"There is never a lack of effort or desire from our team, but we have just lacked individual quality in front of goal. We've given it our all. There is a great set of lads in there who’ve never given up - but, unfortunately, we have come up short. It summed up our season."

On the fans: "They've been incredible ever since I've come here. They've been brilliant this season. It's easy to turn against a team when they are struggling, but they have been with us all the way.

"I can only apologise we've not done enough this season."