United confirm Lingard departure

Manchester United have confirmed that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Lingard has been with United for more than 20 years, after joining the under-9s team in 2001.

The 29-year-old was resigned to leaving Old Trafford this summer after feeling let down over his treatment during the past 12 months.

He will leave the club with 35 goals in 232 senior appearances.

A statement on United's website, external said: "We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Jesse for all of the memories he’s helped create during his two decades here and wish him the best of luck in his future career."