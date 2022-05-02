Trent Alexander-Arnold says the news about Jurgen Klopp's contract extension at Anfield "has not really sunk in" because the players are so focused on their relentless pursuit of silverware.

Klopp signed a new two-year deal last week but Alexander-Arnold stressed that the team are concentrating on what they want to achieve.

"The gaffer is making something special for us here, and of course it gives us a boost," he said. "Hopefully the extra two years will be just as successful as the ones we've had with him so far.

"But it wasn't like a big celebration or a giant party - I think we were all at home when we found out!

"It's hard for the news to sink in when the games are coming thick and fast. Obviously, it's something we want to hear, but the manager does not want to distract us or take our focus away.

"It's very much business as usual."

Alexander-Arnold said earlier in the season that a club of Liverpool's size should be targeting a minimum of one trophy a season - but with four in their sights, he's revised that aim for the 2021-22 campaign.

"We're in fine form and finding all kinds of ways to win," he said. "This is the time of the season we find most exciting.

"If we win all our games in May, we'll have our hands on a few more trophies."