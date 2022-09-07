Ajax 4-0 Rangers: analysis

BBC Scotland's Scott Mullen at the Johan Cruyff Arena

It is easy to point at Rangers' static defending. As it is to heap praise on a patient Ajax who tied their opponents in knots with intricate triangles, off the ball running and more dropped shoulders than you could shake a stick at.

But the mantra "defending starts from the front" springs to mind. And Rangers simply were not at it. Antonio Colak, the Ibrox side's focal point up front, barely touched the ball. Malik Tillman tried but got little support before his removal at the break.

Ryan Kent cut a frustrated figure on the left and it's clear to see why with just one goal this calendar year. There were brief flashes late on, but Rangers need more from him.

This team have proven they can dazzle in Europe against clubs of this calibre, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke about no knee-jerk reactions pre-match. But with back-to-back 4-0 defeats, a reaction is needed quickly to justify the trust he has put in his team.