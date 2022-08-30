Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel said before this fixture he will be happy to have "no more distractions" once the transfer window closes on Thursday but there could be more movement at Stamford Bridge after the boss' damning verdict on his side's performance in this defeat against Southampton.

A combination of suspensions, injuries and players either departing or yet to arrive means the German boss has been left short in certain areas and he started with Hakim Ziyech, someone heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The visitors started brightly and when Sterling showed composure to put them ahead it looked as if Chelsea may be coasting to a second successive victory.

But Tuchel says his side only played for "20 to 25 minutes" and once the door was open for Southampton - who responded through Romeo Lavia and Ada Armstrong - the visitors struggled to create clear-cut chances.

"It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us," Tuchel told Match of the Day. "It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions.

"We lose concentration, we lose our plan and lose consistency, it is too easy to beat us.

"We need to have answers, we need to step up and play a level higher if needed. We struggled to do this."