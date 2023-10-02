Kenny Miller believes "calm" Steven Davis will be able to lead Rangers through the next few vital weeks, but is urging his former club to find a permanent successor to Michael Beale promptly.

Beale was dismissed after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, which Miller called, "the final nail in the coffin".

Speaking to Sky Sports, external, the ex-Scotland international said, "The fans voiced their views last week in a win against Motherwell, when that happens, and the extent of it as well, it was always going to be tough for Michael and his team to turn that back around and get the confidence and belief of the fans back on side."

That responsibility has now fallen to Northern Ireland international Davis, who Miller said is "calm and collected".

"He knows everything about the club - he's been a player here for a really long time and been part of some really successful teams," Miller added.

"He'll be able to front it in the short term, but the next appointment is really, really important. They have to have a proven track record.

"The season is not lost, it can be salvaged, so I would like to see the right appointment made as soon as possible."