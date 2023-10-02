Lens head coach Franck Haise says Arsenal are the "superior team" in Group B of the Champions League thanks to the work done by Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal go into Tuesday's match against the Ligue 1 side as group leaders, after a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven last month.

Lens, who last played in the competition in the 2002-03 season, drew their opener against Sevilla and their boss expects another tough game.

"This competition - we are here and we deserve to be here," Haise said on Monday.

"Yes, we are outsiders compared with Arsenal so we are not going to compare ourselves.

"The technical level, the collective skill and what has been created by coach Arteta makes me think that Arsenal are superior in the group.

"Certainly it is a big challenge. The experience, the quality, the past and the present of Arsenal - [but] we met teams like that in Ligue 1, like Paris St Germain, and we have got results."