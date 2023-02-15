Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The problem with games against the elite teams of the day, such as Manchester City in this generation of the Premier League, is that it is hard to assess the performance when the match follows the expected script.

You could argue, as a few contacting BBC Radio WM this week have, that Villa “won the second half”, and there is always merit in keeping going to the finish.

They have also on the whole been in good form since Unai Emery took on the job. But the contest last Sunday was done by half-time, which always leaves the unspoken fear that maybe the big names were just going through the motions, conserving energy for bigger tests ahead. Seeing your side patronised is almost worse than seeing them thrashed.

If you’ve been at that level yourself, though, and aspire to return there, perhaps you are less inclined to be generous.

“The first half was the worst performance we’ve had in the matches we’ve played,” said Emery. “In the second half we tried to forget the result and continue in our work… we played better and scored a goal. But they deserved to win, and we have to take a lot of information from that match and use it."

If any of Villa’s players have allowed their minds to wander after their recent surge away from trouble to the relatively calm waters of mid-table, Emery’s last sentence should put them on notice. Villa’s relatively modest outlay in January, leaving some areas of their squad thinly staffed, has fuelled expectation of significant spending in the summer, given the financial muscle of the owners. Undoubtedly they would have assured Emery of their intentions before persuading him to join them.

It therefore follows that at least some of the regular starters can no longer be confident of that status next season. A ten-point gap to the bottom three with sixteen games remaining is not a guarantee, but Villa really ought to have enough in hand now to be comfortably safe. However, Emery’s tone on Sunday suggested he is not minded to let anyone feel comfortable over the next few months. Working hard at his English when being interviewed, he is far too polite to put it bluntly; but it does feel as though Emery has set down his style and standards, and will not be budged if his current players cannot match them. If they don’t, it’s likely that he will have the means to find some who can.

