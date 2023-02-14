'Intensity key in huge Tannadice test'

Jamie Beatson , www.WeArePerth.co.uk, external

A quiet weekend for Saints as we watched the teams below us in the league struggle in the Scottish Cup.

A trip to Tannadice awaits on Saturday in what will be a huge game for both sides with a big crowd in prospect thanks to Dundee United’s excellent £20 pricing offer for this game.

Hopefully we have as full a squad as possible to select from after a fortnight’s rest.

We need to come back with the same intensity we’ve shown in the recent difficult run. A win would put us well clear of the danger zone - but a defeat draws us right back in.