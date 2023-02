Marc Albrighton has joined West Brom on loan for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder has made 295 appearances in eight years with the Foxes, scoring 19 goals.

The 33-year-old signed a new three-year deal at Leicester in the summer of 2021, which will see him reach a decade at the club in 2024.

Elsewhere at Leicester, Kasey McAteer has made a loan move to AFC Wimbledon until the end of the current campaign.