Ten Hag on 'inspiration' Fernandes, losing 'together' and bouncing back

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg against Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • Bruno Fernandes has faced criticism for his performance in the 7-0 defeat at Liverpool but Ten Hag confirmed the Portuguese will "definitely" retain the captaincy when Harry Maguire is not involved and described him as an "inspiration for the whole team".

  • The Dutchman added: "No-one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. He has to learn. He will because he’s intelligent. I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team."

  • Ten Hag said he does not feel let down by his players after Sunday's match, adding that "we win together and lose together".

  • He admitted it was a "huge setback" but insisted there were "a lot of lessons in it and that can help us for the future", adding: "That’s the positive, how negative it is. We were really below average, especially mentally."

  • Ten Hag said it's vital United "look forward and move on" and that "all the focus has to be on the next game".

