Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg against Real Betis at Old Trafford.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Bruno Fernandes has faced criticism for his performance in the 7-0 defeat at Liverpool but Ten Hag confirmed the Portuguese will "definitely" retain the captaincy when Harry Maguire is not involved and described him as an "inspiration for the whole team".

The Dutchman added: "No-one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. He has to learn. He will because he’s intelligent. I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team."

Ten Hag said he does not feel let down by his players after Sunday's match, adding that "we win together and lose together".

He admitted it was a "huge setback" but insisted there were "a lot of lessons in it and that can help us for the future", adding: "That’s the positive, how negative it is. We were really below average, especially mentally."

Ten Hag said it's vital United "look forward and move on" and that "all the focus has to be on the next game".

