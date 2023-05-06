A win for Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday will secure the Scottish Premiership title for Ange Postecoglou's men.

But Hearts midfielder Peter Haring insists the home side can halt the visitors' celebrations in the capital.

“Our fans will go there and expect it not to happen," the 29-year-old said. "As a player you don’t really think too much about it, but we want to try and stop that.

“First and foremost, we want to win and get three points. The rest will then take care of itself. Nobody wants another club to be celebrating anything at Tynecastle and we hope we can avoid that.

“They have been by far the best team in Scotland since I have been here so obviously when you play against them you know the levels you need to reach to compete. If we manage to do that, it’ll feel really good.”