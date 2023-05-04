Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland deserved the guard of honour by his team-mates after scoring against West Ham to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record for goals in a Premier League season.

The strike took Haaland's tally to 51 in all competitions, with 35 coming in the Premier League.

On the guard of honour, Guardiola said: "He deserved it.

"We are very pleased for him because he is a joy, not just to work with him as a manager, I think everyone is happy to have him with us.

"Of course this record will be broken sooner or later, maybe by him in the future or maybe another one but they'll have to score a lot of goals because he scored a lot."

Guardiola said the guard of honour was planned, adding: "We thought about that and in football when there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is.

"At the end when you buy a player in Erling we know he scores goals everywhere and we thought he could do it [here].

"But at the end we don't know. You have to work and see the process.

"He understands what we want to do, the players understand his movement and whatever, so a question of time.

"The impact or how he adjusted to the league was so quick.

"The first two goals was against West Ham. It's a coincidence as he breaks the record against West Ham when he scored the first goals against them.

"Immediately we saw he is a guy when you provide him with balls, he scores in all situations - except free kicks, but maybe in the future.

"But penalties, crosses, combinations and transitions, he is a guy who can do many, many things. That's why he scored a lot of goals."