Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were everything I wanted us to be.

"It was such an unusual situation and we couldn't give Ross County any sense that we were playing for anything other than the win.

"We were aggressive, dealt with their directness, and we settled and played when we needed to.

"We don't want to over-celebrate just staying in the league, but, from our starting point, this feels like a huge effort from so many people."