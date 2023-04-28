Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Aston Villa could close the gap on Manchester United here to just three points, although Erik ten Hag's side would still have two games in hand.

I can see why Villa are on such a good run because Ollie Watkins carries a real threat, Emi Buendia is so creative and they have a properly balanced midfield.

They are on a high and playing with freedom and, although I think it will be close, I fancy Villa more.

United have been missing their first-choice centre-halves, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, and they don't look confident when teams have a go at them the way I am expecting Unai Emery's side to.

Blanco's prediction: I don't like United! 0-1

Find out what Sutton and Blanco predicted for the rest of the weekend's games and cast your vote