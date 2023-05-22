Match of the Day 2 pundits Jermaine Jenas and Ben Mee expressed surprise at Leeds United's post-match comments after their Premier League defeat by West Ham on Sunday.

The 3-1 loss left their survival chances out of their hands, with the Whites needing to beat Tottenham on Sunday to retain any hope of staying up.

Manager Sam Allardyce said his side "had not shown the quality needed" to get a positive result at London Stadium, while defender Luke Ayling said players' "fitness levels" and "running ability" - qualities he believes other teams "feared" about Leeds in previous seasons - have dipped this term.

Ex-England midfielder Jenas said: "I actually think the 'not fit enough' comment was quite fair. They didn’t look anywhere near the levels you’d expect Leeds to be at, in the second half in particular.

"With regards to body language after the game, you saw players on their knees - dejected, almost borderline given up and accepted they’re going down.

"And then the messaging from the manager and from the players. All I can hope is that the internal message is very different. It’s quite damning and I don’t know if it’s reverse psychology, but it’s very strange."

Brentford centre-back Mee added: "They need to turn their heads now and they’ve got a massive game at the weekend, so they can’t be too down about it this week. Maybe he’s trying to get a reaction out of them."

