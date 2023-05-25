What was Arsenal's most memorable final day?

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV, external

Arsenal's most memorable final day of the season is 15 May 2004 when our victory against Leicester City meant we went an entire season undefeated and confirmed us as 'Invincibles' - 38 games played, 26 wins and 12 draws.

This was an outstanding, record-breaking achievement that no other Premier League club has achieved. The season was made more special as we won the Premier League title at our rival Tottenham's home of White Hart Lane.

This final day went down in history. It's a season that all of us Arsenal fans are extremely proud of and we still talk about today. So much of the honour goes to our longest-serving manager Arsene Wenger.