BBC Radio Solent's Kris Temple gives his thoughts on the commercial arm of the club under its American owners: "Lots of companies have put their money into the club, not just when the results have got better. From a commercial and business point of view, of course they need to maximise the contracts they can get but I would not want that to be at the expense of local businesses. They are at the forefront.

"People have got to remember what this club is about. They may be going up to the next level but the heart, soul and fabric of the club is community so they must not go miles away from that.

"Bill Foley has always said this as well and, looking at the support in the stands, the general vibe is that it feels the community is still very much part of it."

Jordan Clark agreed: "You see the new advertising boards at Vitality Stadium and the cycle of the businesses now sponsoring the Cherries. You want the local businesses to still be involved and the club to never forget those that helped them get to the Premier League.

"It's really good to see and perhaps in recent years, we have not had that transparency from the club."

