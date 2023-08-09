Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 12th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 6th

Chelsea are now being led by Mauricio Pochettino after the unrelenting abject misery of last term which saw three managers - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard - in charge and a £600m spending spree resulting in a mid-table finish.

The revolving door has kept spinning this summer as players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibay and N'Golo Kante led a mass exodus, while strikers Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will hope to cure a glaring omission from last season's scattergun transfer spree, although the latter is currently injured.

There is undoubted talent in the squad in the shape of £107m Enzo Fernandez, while Mykhailo Mudryk will hope to show his true form. Levi Colwill could be a big star in defence after his success on loan at Brighton last season and signing a new deal.

Midfield is an area that needs addressing, with Brighton's Moises Caicedo clearly the chosen one if a deal can be done.

Nowhere near the title, but I believe Pochettino will put Chelsea on a better footing and they can never be ruled out of claiming some silverware.

