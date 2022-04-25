Is this the beginning of the end of Everton's 68-year spell in English football's top flight?

Sunday's defeat by Liverpool dropped the Toffees into the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since December 2019.

With just six games left to save themselves, is the prospect of dropping down to the Championship now more real than ever?

Or did the spirit and determination - and the sprightly footwork of Anthony Gordon - on show at Anfield give you hope that Frank Lampard can drag the Toffees out of the mire?

