Norwich have triggered options to extend the contracts of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Matthew Dennis.

Their deals were all due to expire this summer but the Canaries have activated an additional one-year option to tie them to Carrow Road.

Pukki has scored 10 goals this season for Norwich, while Cantwell and Dennis are currently on loan at Bournemouth and Southend respectively.

Cantwell has made 11 appearances for promotion-chasing Bournemouth and the Cherries retain the option to buy him at the end of the season.