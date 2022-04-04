Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have won one of their past six games in all competitions (D3 L2), after winning four (D3) of the seven before that.

Leicester are now unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with United (W2 D2), after losing seven of the eight games before that (D1).

After Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener for the Foxes, Manchester United conceded a headed goal in the Premier League for only the second time this season.