Manchester City have reached the Champions League semi-finals for a third time, also doing so in 2015-16 and 2020-21.

Pep Guardiola has reached his ninth Champions League semi-final, the most of any manager in the history of the competition (four with Barcelona, three with Bayern Munich, two with City).

This was Manchester City's 100th Champions League match; although they failed to win or score on Wednesday, they are outright second for most wins (55) and goals (201) in their first 100 games in the competition, behind only Real Madrid for both (won 57, scored 202).