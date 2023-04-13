Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

The toughest player to have played for Arsenal was Martin Keown.

His love, passion and winning mentality was evident on and off the pitch. I would regard Keown as a formidable defender that oppositions feared coming up against.

Keown and Tony Adams were a solid centre-back pairing - who were part of the squad when Arsene Wenger won his first Premier League title at Arsenal.

Keown was versatile and showed no fear. He always made it difficult for attacking opponents, giving them a tough game - especially against our biggest rivals Manchester United.

In addition, he showed great leadership skills. He was part of our ‘Invincibles’ season - playing 10 games at the age of 38. He is the toughest player to have played for Arsenal in my opinion.

Read the full piece here

Tell us your selection for Arsenal's toughest player