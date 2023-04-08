Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth: What O'Neill said

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neill talking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a big win. We knew it was a big game. We tried to treat it like one of the last nine but there was no getting away that it was against a team near us in the league.

"There was a good calmness. I thought we were well structured. I was disappointed we had to hang onto a 1-0. We had to be more clinical. We had to dig in and show character and resilience and they managed to show that as well.

"Today was a good example of what we need for the rest of the season. We need to be calm, play and then resilient. Can we be more clinical? We had big chances against Fulham and Brighton and today was the same. There is still lots of room for improvement. There are eight huge games left. We’ll take the result and reset.

"I don’t listen to noise or expectation. My expectation is that me and the group do what we set out to achieve. We’ll work our sock offs to achieve that."