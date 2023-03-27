Archibald named lead development coach

Alan Archibald has been appointed as Motherwell's new lead development coach, and will work with the club's development and U18 sides.

The 45-year-old left his role as Partick Thistle assistant manager in February, having previously managed Thistle in the top flight.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Archibald said. “I spoke with the manager last week and it made this a very easy decision to make.

“When I was a manager, one of the best parts of the job was being able to give youngsters their debuts and time on the pitch.

“I started off coaching at youth level so I’m well aware of the challenges that await.

“This is a great football club and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”