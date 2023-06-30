'Celtic's Jota close to £25m move to Al Ittihad'

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad are closing in on deal to sign Celtic winger Jota, with an agreement very close between all parties and the 24-year-old keen on the transfer and waiting to discuss final contract details. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Al-Ittihad could pay as much as £25m to land Celtic winger Jota. (Daily Record), external

If Jota makes the switch from Celtic to Al Ittihad, the Portuguese winger will be agreeing to an eye-watering annual tax-free salary of £10m. (Daily Mail), external

Should Jota complete a £20m move from Celtic to Al Ittihad then the winger's former club, Benfica, would be entitled to a sell-on fee of around 30%. (Scottish Sun), external

Discussions over a transfer to Saudi Arabia for Jota have taken place through intermediaries, but no official bid has gone in to Celtic yet. (Sky Sports), external

Ismaila Soro, the 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder who spent last season to Arouca in Portugal and has not played for Celtic in more than a year, looks poised to leave the Scottish champions this summer. (Scottish Sun), external

